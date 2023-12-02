Taylor Swift's friendship with Brittany Mahomes gets trolled by satire website

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have gotten to know each other ever since the singer started going out with Travis Kelce. They have hung out together on matchdays when both their partners have been playing. And that has blossomed into a bigger friendship where Patrick Mahomes' wife has been seen hanging out with the entertainer's friends outside of the NFL.

But no high-profile friendship is really official until it gets The Onion treatment. The satirical news medium took a shot at Brittany Mahomes by outlining what they think is the way her relationship with Taylor Swift has evolved.

It involves the quarterback's wife sending a stream of texts to the singer asking to hang out. It potrays the artist as trying to avoid these meet-ups as she struggles to convey to her new friend that she is busy with other things. They try to visualize Taylor Swift's inner monologue as multiple messages drop from Brittany Mahomes. In part, it reads,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Hi,” “What’s up babe :),” and “Drinks? xx” were delivered in rapid succession. “I keep saying I’m busy, but she doesn’t take the hint—she just keeps suggesting alternate days and times, to the point that I can no longer act like I didn’t see them. I’m a busy person, she has to believe that, right? Fuck! Oh God, no, it keeps dinging. Okay, Taylor, calm down. It’s not like she can see you through the phone—can she? No! Is that the doorbell? I’m trapped!”

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift spends time at Brittany Mahomes' home

Taylor Swift has been missing from the last few NFL games as she has been on tour in South America. With that leg finished, she arrived to Kansas City and made it to Brittany Mahomes' home that she shares with her husband. She was driven in a bit earlier before Travis Kelce arrived in his Rolls Royce Ghost. The pair of couples spend time bonding together, showing a more deeper relationship developing there.

Expand Tweet

Now that Taylor Swift is back in the USA, there is every chance she will be present at the Lambeau Field on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. With both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce set to start, Brittany Mahomes is expected to accompany her new pal over there. Rumors were further fueled by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur who said that he has heard the singer will be present for the game.

Expand Tweet

All the relationships seem to be developing beautifully and in stark contrast to what The Onion says. But in terms of satire, we could not help but laugh.