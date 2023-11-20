Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce gets nod of approval from Taylor Lewan: “Hope they get married and have kids!”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently attended Taylor Swift's concert in Argentina. The pop star kissed Kelce in front of all the fans and the moment was all over the news.

Many people in both the sports and entertainment industry have given various views on Swift's relationship with Kelce. Recently, former Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan also talked about the power couple.

When talking on the Up and Adams Show, Lewan said that he wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to get married. He said:

“I think the Taylor Swift thing I was so like, I couldn't care less about the situation. It's like, this is a guy's personal relationship, obviously one of the biggest stars in the world and I love Travis, is he's a friend of the show,he's a friend of mine and I love him."

"Seeing him in Argentina, and her walk off the stage and I'm looking at my phone, just kind of like smiling to myself, like look at this young love. It's beautiful and I hope they go the distance. I hope they get married and have kids!"

It will be interesting to see if Kelce and Swift will end up getting married. However, they are trending in the right direction as both of their parents are set to meet each other tonight at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game.

Unfortunately, Taylor Swift won't be in attendance but Kelce will still hope to have a big game for his team against a very good opponent.

Travis Kelce's performance has not been affected by Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's on-field success hasn't been hindered by the publicity surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift. The Chiefs tight end is still playing quite well and regularly shows everyone why he is the best at his position.

In eight games this season, Kelce has 57 catches for 597 yards and has scored four touchdowns. After the bye week, the Chiefs' offense should improve, which will likely result in an even better second half for the team's star tight end.

He is on pace for another 1,000-yard receiving season and isn't showing any signs of regression. Kelce is Patrick Mahomes' go-to receiver, so the reigning NFL MVP always makes sure to get the ball in his hands frequently.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Up and Adams Show and H/T Sportskeeda.