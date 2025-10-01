"Taylor Swift's second favorite": Jason Kelce takes friendly jab at Travis Kelce's teammate after his stunning return

Jason Kelce spotlighted Xavier Worthy’s big day, sharing the rookie receiver’s place in Taylor Swift’s hierarchy of favorite Chiefs players.

Ad

The retired center connected it to Worthy’s explosive return performance in Kansas City’s Week 4 victory over Baltimore.

Jason commented while breaking down the game on Wednesday's episode of his and his brother, Travis', "New Heights" podcast. Worthy missed three games after suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener, but his presence was immediately felt in Sunday’s win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was a big day to have Taylor's second-favorite player back, Xavier Worthy," Jason said (9:30). "I mean, dude, it is crazy how much that threat of speed and vertical ability to push the ball down the field affects the entire offense.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It was evident right from the get go of the game, the end around design to him, the reverse assigned to Worthy was fantastic as well. But those catches down the field opened up so much, but the offensive performance really took it to another level, Worthy went for five receptions and Taylor's got good taste in football players."

Ad

Ad

Jason's review highlighted not just Worthy’s stat line but the shift in Kansas City’s attack when the receiver was on the field.

Xavier Worthy sparks the Kansas City offense in return

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Xavier Worthy led the Chiefs in receiving and added production on the ground. He finished with 83 yards on five catches and another 38 rushing. Worthy's ability to threaten defenses with pace gave Patrick Mahomes more options across the passing game.

Ad

He was sidelined since a Week 1 collision with Travis Kelce in São Paulo. It left him with a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum. The injury initially cast doubt on when he might return, although his recovery outpaced early projections.

Kelce reflected on the incident earlier in the season, admitting that he carried the blame for knocking a teammate out of action.

"I owe my guy big time, man, X (Xavier Worthy) knows it," Kelce said on Sept. 10, via the "New Heights" podcast. "I felt like s***, I could barely even f***in' play the rest of that first half, man. But we girded up once I found out that he was in better spirits than I imagined."

Ad

Following the Baltimore win, Worthy credited Kelce for encouragement during his rehab and described him as the team’s “biggest hype man.” The rookie added that he felt determined to repay the support by delivering when called upon.

Patrick Mahomes also praised Worthy’s impact. He noted after the game that defenses are forced to adjust whenever the ball is in his hands. It creates openings for Kansas City’s other playmakers. The quarterback highlighted that Worthy’s versatility gave more balance and confidence to the entire offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.