Taylor Swift shows special support for Travis Kelce in Miami as Chiefs TE gears up for 14th season: Report

Travis Kelce has been giving his all in practice sessions and training for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Since it has been speculated to be his final season, the Kansas City Chiefs star's girlfriend, music superstar Taylor Swift, has dedicated herself to giving her complete support to the tight end.

Ad

That was also the reason why Swift didn't jet off to New York City after enjoying a cozy dinner date with Kelce in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to the latest report by PEOPLE, released on Tuesday, Swift stayed in Miami to support and spend time with the tight end in preparing for his 14th season in the league.

Kelce was reportedly training in Miami and left early to go meet with the singer-songwriter in the evening. On Friday, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at Harry's Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before making a trip to Florida, Travis Kelce took part in the charity gala of his teammate Patrick Mahomes' foundation. During the charity auction, Kelce placed his bids for Taylor Swift's acoustic guitar, but stepped back for a hilarious reason. The guitar was auctioned for an impressive sum of $15,000.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor Swift aimed to 'immensely' help Travis Kelce prepare for the 2025 NFL season

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail released a report that highlighted the significant support Travis Kelce has been getting from Taylor Swift. The report stated how Swift has been giving her full time to Kelce, saying:

Ad

"Best for his total well-being."

Sharing more details on how Swift has been supporting the tight end, the source explained:

"Right now, it is important to Travis to get as much time with Taylor as possible. She has been the best for his total well-being. He is extremely happy with life right now, and that is the headspace he wants to be in - it is going to help immensely with getting ready for the NFL season to come."

Travis Kelce has also been following a strict diet plan lately, but reportedly sneaks in Taylor Swift's hand-baked desserts occasionally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.