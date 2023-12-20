Taylor Swift has a special tradition for Travis Kelce's gameday, retired NFL star reveals

Earlier in the season, former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar shared photos of him and Taylor Swift before a Kansas City Chiefs game. The photo was taken at Travis Kelce's home in Kansas City and now Kosar is revealing more about the pregame festivities on September 24, 2023.

While making an appearance on the Tobin and Leroy show on Tuesday, December 19, Kosar revealed that Swift made homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis Kelce ahead of the game against the Chicago Bears.

“Taylor comes in by herself, she’s so cool. She brings… she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal," Kosar said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While Bernie Kosar revealed that he typically eats healthy, he did have a bite of a cinnamon roll and said they were delicious.

Taylor Swift, who is an avid baker, shared a photo of her homemade cinnamon rolls on Instagram back in 2020. The singer has stated that she spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown cooking and baking.

Taylor Swift's cinnamon rolls are a nod to Travis Kelce's childhood

Travis Kelce loves to indulge in carbohydrates before he takes the field on game day. While he has said that French Toast is one of his favorite breakfast foods, he also said that he enjoys his mom's baked goods as well.

After Kosar's revelation about Swift's pre-game meal, Donna Kelce spoke with US Weekly about the upcoming Christmas holiday. When asked what recipe she makes every year for her family, she revealed it was cinnamon rolls. She said that while she isn't the best cook, she enjoys baking.

“I bake cinnamon rolls. They’re always my favorite, my go-to,” Donna, 71, told Us Weekly, explaining that she “can only do it a couple times a year” because it’s “so sugary.”

Expand Tweet

Donna Kelce did state that due to their extensive sugar content, she only makes them for special occasions.

Taylor Swift's gesture was not only a pregame carbohydrate-loading thought but also a way to incorporate Kelce's childhood memory. Swift is well-known for bringing baked goods along with her. After being named TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year", Taylor Swift brought homemade pumpkin bread to the interview for the article.