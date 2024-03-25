Taylor Swift spotted donning $8,000 outfit for romantic Malibu day out with Travis Kelce after wrapping up Bahamas vacation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are certainly making the best of their free time together. Busy throughout the year, both Kelce and Swift have to navigate through a tight schedule, often flying out to spend time with the other. Beginning with multiple appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games and dates in New York City, the new power couple was recently spotted in Malibu.

Shortly after their private Bahamas vacation, the couple went for a day out in Malibu, visiting Nobu, a famous Japanese restaurant. Facing the sea and being spotted walking hand in hand, it seemed like the perfect summer getaway for them.

As per @taylorswiftstyled on Instagram, Swift's outfit cost $8,042.

The Karma singer wore a beige pleated 'skort' from Sandy Liang worth $695, opting for Agathea Chunky Loafers from Reformation worth $268. She styled the look with Joseph Duclos's Diane Leather Messenger Bag worth a whopping $7,079.

Of course, including her pastel baby blue sweater, sunglasses and jewelry, Swift's outfit is certainly worth more than the $8000 total.

Speaking to ET, Brandon Chreene (a diner at Nobu) said:

"Taylor walked into Nobu Malibu at around 4 p.m. She looked more phenomenal up close than you'd ever imagine. She had a lot of security with her when she walked in through the front and was in high heels and full glam, and looked completely date ready."

Travis Kelce, however, seemingly entered from the back.

"Travis came out from the back part of the restaurant later... and was all smiles on the walk through the restaurant. He stopped to say hi to a few folks at their tables."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are focusing on their quiet time together before schedules pick up

Throughout the 2023 NFL season and the offseason, Swift and Travis Kelce's new relationship continues to be under limelight.

With Swift attending Chiefs games and the tight end flying out to multiple locations for an Eras Tour show, the two have also been spotted at various restaurants and locations together. In fact, reports revealed that they were also at the exclusive Oscars afterparty.

However, as per a Us Weekly source, they are now focusing on their quiet time. They are trying to spend 'quality time' together, keeping it low-key for some time.

"They're focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together."

That being said, one can certainly expect more public appearances from the two as the offseason progresses.