Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to focus 'quality time together' while resting in between packed schedules: Us Weekly Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have both been busy the last few months with their own careers as well as supporting each other. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end won his third Super Bowl and the Grammy winner has finished up the latest leg of "The Eras" tour, which included stops in Australia and Singapore.

Now the couple is apparently using their time off to enjoy each other's company and just relax at home. A source recently told Us Weekly that the couple is enjoying time at her home in California.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family.

"They're focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together."

After Taylor Swift performed six shows in Singapore, she and Travis Kelce flew to Los Angeles, California. They arrived just in time to attend Gucci's exclusive Oscars after-party, which was hosted by Madonna in Hollywood Hills.

Taylor Swift is currently on hiatus from her tour until May, when the European leg kicks off in Paris, France. Kelce won't have to report back to Kansas City until off-season workouts begin in May.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are opening a steakhouse in Kansas City

Three-time Super Bowl winners Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are adding another title to their careers: restaurant owners. The duo announced on Thursday that they are opening a steakhouse called 1587 Prime in Kansas City.

The steakhouse will be a part of the Noble 33 restaurant group which owns and operates restaurants in New York City and Las Vegas.

The Director of Hospitality for Noble 33 Sacha Tanha shared a post on Instagram sharing the news about 1587 Prime. He also shared renderings to give his followers a sneak peek of what the steakhouse will look like.

1587 Prime gets its name from Kelce and Mahomes' jersey numbers and will have subtle nods to the future Hall of Famers' careers, including their jerseys hanging in the restaurant.

The steakhouse isn't set to open until early 2025 and will be located in the Loews Kansas City Hotel.