"They broke up": Fans speculate on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship after TE's solo appearance at Justin Timberlake's LA concert

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has drawn massive attention for months. Beginning with Kelce mentioning her during a "New Heights" episode with brother Jason, the two have continued to spend time together. However, a few users have speculated about the nature of their relationship, even referring to them as a PR couple.

This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift returned to Los Angeles, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen attending Justin Timberlake's concert with his friends. Swift wasn't with the group, causing fans to make up theories on their own.

Most fans spoke about a possible breakup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have a feeling they broke up."

Comment byu/alittlebeachy from discussion inTravisKelceSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/alittlebeachy from discussion inTravisKelceSnark Expand Post

Many contemplated the timeline, wondering if the breakup would come after her new album ("The Tortured Poets Department") is released.

Comment byu/alittlebeachy from discussion inTravisKelceSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/alittlebeachy from discussion inTravisKelceSnark Expand Post

"They'll lag this this out until he starts preseason and her back on her tour. Lol," another user wrote.

Comment byu/alittlebeachy from discussion inTravisKelceSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/alittlebeachy from discussion inTravisKelceSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/alittlebeachy from discussion inTravisKelceSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/alittlebeachy from discussion inTravisKelceSnark Expand Post

Many users considered the situation odd, wondering why the couple was spotted on dates in Sydney and Singapore but not when they were back home.

"Why are they being so private now, after he jetted all the way to Sydney to have a very high profile kiss and ferry date? It's bizarre," a user posted.

The power couple apparently also attended the Oscars after-party but did not share any photos.

Travis Kelce has warned fans not to believe media rumors as relationship with Taylor Swift takes center stage

Earlier this year, Travis Kelce was seen at the restaurant Nobu at the same time as Christian McCaffrey. Rumors hinted at the two having dinner together, and TMZ shared their images on their website.

While on "New Heights," Kelce addressed the situation. Kelce was dining separately and spoke about how he would have certainly greeted Olivia Culpo and McCaffrey if they were there.

Kelce also asked fans not to believe everything they read about him:

"It's fuc**ng ridiculous. So, don't believe everything you read, especially on what I got going on."

Although he did not name Swift, there was a heavy implication towards their relationship and multiple rumors that have popped up.

Kelce has also spoken about the increased media attention on him, working towards keeping his personal life private while dating Swift publicly.