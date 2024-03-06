Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has landed him in increased limelight. Media and fans remain inclined to track the Kansas City Chiefs star's events, always looking forward to more information about the tight end. Of course, not every news published is in line with the truth, also generating certain rumors about the NFL star.

While on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason, Travis Kelce addressed TMZ and other media publications, warning fans to not believe everything they read on the internet.

Kelce spoke about his dinner at Nobu, a Malibu restaurant. Christian McCaffrey and his fiancee Olivia Culpo were also at the restaurant. While they arrived separately, a few fans believed they interacted and hung out together.

"I went to California and got caught going to Nobu at the same time as Christian McCaffrey. If I would have known that him and Olivia were there, I would have sent over a drink or at least come over and said congrats for the unbelievable season.

"But I didn't see that he was there, and sure enough TMZ is throwing it out."

Jason and Travis spoke about the attention they need, and how the media is also enjoying them saying it wasn't a dinner together. Jason added a few rumors of his own, stating that his wife Kylie Kelce was apparently pregnant with their fourth child. As per Jason, people will say 'anything that gets likes or clicks'.

Travis Kelce added:

"It's fuc**ng ridiculous. So don't believe everything you read, especially on what I got going on."

Though he didn't mention Swift, the media attention can also be drawn back to the pop singer and paparazzi following the new power couple around.