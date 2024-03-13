Spotted: Travis Kelce steps out in LA after avoiding media, paps at exclusive Oscars party with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has had a busy few weeks since winning his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He flew to Australia and Singapore to visit Taylor Swift, who was performing a concert as part of "The Eras" tour. He has been seen in Las Vegas, Cleveland, and Los Angeles, and he also attended his brother Jason Kelce's retirement announcement in Philadelphia last week before heading to Singapore.

After Taylor Swift concluded her six-night stop in Singapore, the two flew to Los Angeles and attended an exclusive Oscars after-party hosted by Madonna in the Hollywood Hills.

A few days later, Kelce was spotted in Los Angeles dressed casually but Swift wasn't with him. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore green corduroy pants that he paired with a white t-shirt and a tan sweater.

Travis Kelce shared the details of his recent trip to Singapore on the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast. He shared his admiration for Singapore and Taylor Swift's concerts.

"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour," Kelce said. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple of months. But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”

The stop in Singapore was the last for Taylor Swift and her tour until she heads to Europe in May.

Jason and Travis Kelce awarded "Best Podcast" honors

Jason and Travis Kelce began their podcast, "New Heights," in September 2022. It was a way for the NFL brothers to share football news and stories, as well as recap their own games each week.

The podcast instantly hit with NFL fans, and as the tight end began dating Taylor Swift, it grew even more popular. Now, the podcast has received the iHeart Radio "Podcast of the Year" award.

The news was announced in a video posted to iHeart Radio's Instagram page. The Kelce brothers thanked their fans, with Jason giving a shoutout to "Swifties," whom he believed voted for them.