Taylor Swift steps out in $3,000 Alaia dress and $27,000 Cartier necklace in Las Vegas date with Travis Kelce 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were the center of attractions at the Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The couple have been dating for almost a year and recently stepped out for a date night in Las Vegas.

Sacha Tanha, Noble 33's Director of Hospitality, shared a snap he took with Swift and Kelce. Noble 33 is collaborating with Mahomes and Kelce for their steakhouse in Kansas City, making it easier for Tanha to meet up with Swift and Kelce.

"Tortured Poets Society ✍🏼 I love nice people. #Finally #NGLMyKneesWereShaking," Tanha wrote on Instagram.

Swift was seen in an off-shoulder black dress worth around $3,000 per FWRD.

The showstopper, however, was her Cartier necklace. Not easily available, the 3.12-carat diamond and 18-karat Agrafe Herringbone twisted necklace is reportedly worth $27,250 per 1stDibs.

Kelce was sporting a white t-shirt, a hat and a colorful wollen cardigan.

At the Gala, Swift was wearing a green MARIA LUCIA HOHAN dress ($2,405), pairing it with Versace's La Medusa Embellished Sandals worth $653 and a Vitaly chain worth $120, as per fashion writer Sarah Chapelle.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift helped raise $80,000 for Patrick Mahomes' charity gala

Travis Kelce took the stage along with host Harry Santa at the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end entertained the guests before announcing that Taylor Swift has agreed to auction off four Eras Tour tickets.

Swifties were elated after seeing their favorite couple together, sharing a clip where Kelce even referred to Taylor Swift as his "significant other."

“I was just talking to my significant other and we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket," Kelce said. "Has anyone ever heard of the Eras tour?”

According to Santa's story, the tickets were sold for $80,000.

Swift, who has been seen at multiple Chiefs games, has made sure to maintain her friendships within the KC Community.