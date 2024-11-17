Taylor Swift subtly compliments boyfriend Travis Kelce's dance moves at new Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift's record-breaking tour made its first stop in Canada this weekend. At the same time, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Buffalo, New York, to face one of their toughest AFC opponents, the Bills.

Taylor Swift, though, gave a subtle nod to Travis Kelce even though he wasn't able to attend her shows in Toronto, Canada. The Grammy-winning singer brought Gracie Adams on stage with her on Saturday night and while the two were singing "Midnight Rain", she proceeded to do the "hand jive" dance that was made famous by the movie "Grease."

The moment was reminiscent of a time in June when Travis Kelce attended one of her "The Eras" tour shows in London, England. At the time, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end danced to the song "Karma" while standing by the stage and enjoying the show.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The video of the singer dancing as Travis Kelce did quickly circulated on social media as fans couldn't get enough of the sweet moment.

Will Taylor Swift attend Kansas City Chiefs Week 11 matchup vs. Bills?

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road on Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills, a team that has been one of their toughest competitors the last few seasons. The question many fans have is whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance to catch the highly contested AFC battle?

Swift played three shows the last three nights in Toronto, Canada and doesn't have another in the city until Thursday evening. Considering the proximity of Toronto to Buffalo, some would speculate that perhaps she would attend the game.

There are, however, some reasons as to why she wouldn't attend the game. The first is that she has only attended home games at Arrowhead Stadium this season. The second is that she attended the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Highmark Stadium in January 2023 and it is rumored that Bills' fans weren't accommodating of her and Kelce's family being in attendance.

Expand Tweet

As of Sunday morning, there hadn't been any word of whether Swift will or won't be attending the Week 11 game between two of the AFC's heavyweights. If she is in fact in attendance, the live broadcast will no doubt take the opportunity to show her watching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.