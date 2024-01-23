Taylor Swift tipped Bills stadium worker $100 after watching Travis Kelce's Chiefs slay Buffalo: Report

Taylor Swift was at High Mark Stadium on Sunday evening to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round. The singer was seen sitting in the suite alongside his parents Donna and Ed Kelce as well as his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie.

An employee at High Mark Stadium recently revealed her interaction with Swift after the game. Jerris Rainey, who works in ticketing at the Toyota Club at High Mark Stadium told Buffalo's ABC affiliate that Swift asked if she could give her a tip. She then gave her $100, thanked her and then offered to take a photo with the employee.

"She's a sweetie pie. Very down to earth....she gave me $100 and asked if I wanted to take a picture with her."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Rainey shared the photo of herself with Taylor Swift to the news outlet. She also happens to be a fan of Swift and was hoping she could even just get a glance of her during the game. Clearly, she never expected the conversation that ensued.

The singer was also seen tipping employees at Gillette Stadium in December after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots. A kind gesture that showed her appreciation for all of the gameday employees.

Taylor Swift notices 'distracted meme' poster made by Bills fan

Some Buffalo Bills fans weren't very welcoming to Taylor Swift when she arrived to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. There were posters of her being burned during Bills Mafia tailgates and one young fan made his version of the viral 'distracted meme' to get her attention.

As Swift was entering the stadium, the fan held up a poster and the moment was caught by internet personality Joe Pompliano. The poster had an image of Swift and Kelce but she is looking back at Josh Allen.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift glanced at the poster as she walked by with her group of friends into the stadium. As for the Chiefs tight end, he had two touchdowns as Kansas City rolled to the 27-24 win over the Bills, who have become their postseason rival the last few seasons.

Kelce and Mahomes are now in a league of their own as they have passed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most touchdowns by a duo in postseason history.