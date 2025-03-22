Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy winter escape to Montana with Erin Andrews: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a winter getaway in Big Sky, Montana, according to a Friday Deuxmoi exclusive. Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews reportedly joined Swift and Kelce for lunch during their Montana trip. The couple have been dating for over a year.

Ad

"They've been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit," an insider told Us Weekly about the couple's recent activities.

The pair reportedly also "went to Park City to go skiing" as part of their offseason adventures.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelce decided to continue his NFL career after the Chiefs' 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Trending

Travis Kelce's retirement delay thanks to Taylor Swift

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 11, 2024 - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce, the three-time Super Bowl champion, revealed his decision-making process about continuing his NFL career on his New Heights podcast.

Ad

"It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out," Kelce said. "I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision."

Sources told Page Six that Swift played a role in his career choice:

Ad

"She didn't want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note."

Kelce confirmed his return on the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

"I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me," he explained.

Ad

In an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Kelce praised Swift's support of his football career.

"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," he said. "She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I've got all the support in the world."

Swift was reportedly "happy [with his choice to continue]," and "plans to make it to as many games as possible" next season.

Swift is rumored to release new music while Travis Kelce will begin Chiefs training camp this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.