"Would be No. 1 Ken and Barbie in the NFL" - When Rob Gronkowski urged Taylor Swift to date Travis Kelce

NFL veteran Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift are probably the most popular couple in the NFL. They started dating in September 2023 and have been together since then.

However, their romantic story didn’t start on the right note for Travis Kelce. However, fellow NFL tight end and Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski came to the rescue for Kelce while making an emotional appeal to the global pop star.

While rumors of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were making the rounds among fans, Rob Gronkowski was invited to the "Up & Adams" show in July 2023. When host Kay Adams narrated how Kelce’s initial advances toward Swift were rejected by the singer, Gronkowski responded:

“I think Travis is a very thoughtful guy, and if they started dating, that would be hands down the #1 Ken and Barbie in the NFL. No doubt about that. So, let’s hope that happens. That’d be really cool. Come on, Taylor. Let’s make it happen. Let’s go.”

Although it isn’t known if Swift heard Gronkowski’s request, she eventually started dating Kelce. Rumors of their relationship erupted when Swift began attending NFL games featuring the Kansas City Chiefs.

By October, the rumors were confirmed to be true. On Oct. 23, 2023, Swift uploaded a picture on her Instagram kissing the tight end, which spread like wildfire among the NFL universe.

Thrilled by the news, Gronkowski spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" the next day. He said:

“You know, it’s wonderful, (Travis) deserves it all. He’s had seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. He deserves every commercial, and he’s a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get.”

Rob Gronkowski's bold prediction on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Since then, Kelce and Swift have made numerous public appearances together. Her last appearance was at Super Bowl LIX, when Gronkowski made a major prediction regarding their relationship. In an exclusive interview with Athlon Sports in February, he said:

“I think they are definitely headed down the aisle. I can’t tell you when, if it’s a year, two years, three years. They seem very happy together—very supportive.”

Kelce and Swift are enjoying their off-season break at Kelce’s residence. They were last spotted in New York when they headed out for dinner together.

