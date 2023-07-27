"Make it happen" - Rob Gronkowski wants to see Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating

Rob Gronkowski is invested in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's unexpected concert story.

While the Kansas City Chiefs star wanted to pass on his number to Taylor Swift, the singer apparently refused to see him. As Kelce and Swift's encounter (or the lack of it) went viral, Kay Adams ended up asking Gronkowski about the situation.

Gronk, currently dating Camille Kostek, was all for a new NFL power couple.

Adams, who thought Kelce was amazing for relaying the story, repeating the situation to Gronk, said:

"Travis Kelce is still looking for his Barbie. He's still trying to make it happen. And Travis said that he tried to give a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet to her at her own show when she was in Kansas City. And it had his phone number on it".

Gronk, referring to Kelce as a thoughtful guy, was in support of the relationship. Though it might never progress, the retired NFL star prompted Swift to date Kelce.

"I think Travis is a very thoughtful guy and if they started dating, that would be hands down the number one Ken and Barbie in the NFL. No doubt about that. So let's hope it happens. I'll be really cool with Travis and Taylor Swift dating. Come on, Taylor, let's make it happen. Let's go".

Travis, while on his podcast New Heights with brother Jason Kelce, revealed that he had a frienship bracelet made for Swift. He wanted to pass it on to her with his number personally, but the Blank Space singer refused to see him.

Jason joked about the rejection, wondering if it was because she is a Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Travis Kelce's dating history in the spotlight: Meet the Super Bowl winner's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole

Prior to his interest in Swift, Travis Kelce was in a relationship with Kayla Nicole. The former couple dated for years, but their break up last year was public and sour.

Linked since 2017, Kelce and Nicole were on and off for some time before calling it quits. Their first breakup was in 2020, when Nicole wiped her Instagram clean of posts related to the tight end.

It was reported that Kelce was cheating on her, but he denied those allegations and said:

"This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please."

Later, reports suggested that Kayla dumped him because Kelce liked to split every bill in half. Travis Kelce denied the rumors while on the Pivot Podcast.

Apart from Nicole, Kelce has also been linked to Megan Thee Stallion.

