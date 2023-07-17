Travis Kelce’s mom approves Kayla Nicole’s ‘suns out buns out’ message

Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole may have broken up over a year ago, but she apparently is still friendly with his mother Donna. Nicole posted a reel to her Instagram page as part of a brand partnership with HydraFacial.

In the reel, she said "suns out buns out" and discussed the importance of taking care of one's body, especially during the summer. She then went on to say how a HydraFacial is an important part of maintaining a healthy body care routine.

Although Kayla Nicole is no stranger to brand partnerships, she does have over 600,000 followers on Instagram. Which has made her a well-known social media influencer. What truly caught her followers' attention was one of the likes she received on the reel.

It was from none other than Donna Kelce, Travis' mother. Despite rumors of a messy breakup, it's clear that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's family still support her.

Kayla and Travis began dating in 2017 and broke up in 2020. Shortly after that, however, they got back together and then broke up again in early 2022.

Just last week, Nicole posted on Instagram that she was tired of people bringing up her previous relationship. Asking those on the social media platform to refrain from talking about it on her page.

Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post sparks interest in Kayla Nicole's relationship status

Though Kayla Nicole recently told those on social media to stop talking about her past with Travis Kelce, rumors have started to swirl again. Mostly due to an Instagram post by Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

The two were seen side by side at Chiefs' games every week until the breakup.

Last week, at the premiere of Netflix's "Quarterback," Brittany Mahomes posted a short video of her, Patrick and Kayla. She captioned the photo "the best duos" which seems to refer to herself and her husband and then herself and her good friend.

This ignited the conversation that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was back together with his ex-girlfriend. However, it seems that Brittany Mahomes was simply just discussing her friendship with her longtime friend.

At the ESPY's the following night in Los Angeles, Travis Kelce brought his mother with him, squashing the rumors that he is currently in a relationship with anyone.

