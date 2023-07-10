Brittany Mahomes has two-word reaction to Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole’s stunning Barbie fit check

With the release of the Barbie movie, the icon doll and her love of all things pink has taken over the world. Everyone is dressing in their best Barbie outfits, including Kayla Nicole, who received an encouraging compliment from Brittany Mahomes.

Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is doing exponentially well as an Instagram influencer. The sports journalist mostly posts lifestyle and fashion content on her official account. Fans love to see her rock unconventional outfits.

They especially like when she collaborates with famous brands. Recently, the model-host shared numerous pictures of herself on Instagram. In the pictures, she wore a black tee with the word "Barbie" printed in pink. She paired the top with a black mini-skirt. The entire outfit was part of a collection from a clothing brand, which she endorsed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans loved the way the on-air reporter looked and aspired to look like her. One of her incredibly famous supporters, Brittany Mahomes, wrote a two-word message that revealed how much she likes her. Mrs. Mahomes wrote:

"Omg loveeeee🔥😍💖"

Kayla Nicole and Brittnay Mahomes are friends because Kayla's ex-boyfriend is one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets. Back when Kelce and Kayla were in a relationship, Mahomes, who is the co-owner of the K.C. Current, and Nicole, who is a Pepperdine graduate, shared pictures from Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite breaking up with the two-time Super Bowl-winning TE, Kayla remained good friends with Brittany.

Kayla Nicole asks fans not to dwell in the past

Even though Kayla and Kelce called off their relationship in 2021, fans keep bringing up his name in almost all of her posts. This was something she wanted her fans not to do. Hence, the model took to Instagram to address the hateful comments that she received.

She requested that fans stop bringing up her past relationship and added that she does not care about what happened to her in the past. Her Instagram Story went viral on Reddit, where fans could not believe that she was still getting hateful comments about her and Kelce.

Redditors wanted social media users to move on from her relationship, as she has clearly forgotten her past and has been living her best life since.

Poll : 0 votes