Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole broke up over a year ago. Despite separating in an unappealing manner, her name still comes up whenever the Chiefs tight end appears for casual interviews.

The Kansas City Chiefs TE appeared on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. There, a host asked him how good of a tipper he is.The two-time Super Bowl winner said that he is a good tipper and goes over 20%. The hosts were skeptical and asked him if he was sure.

Kelce was confused when one of the hosts said that there is some "literature" out there that claims that he is not a good tipper. The hosts said that he was "frugal about tipping", which led to the end of his past relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce broke up, rumors went around that he was always tight-fisted about the money and expected her to share expenses for the services they used.

"Oh, sh*t, that was good sh*t. That was a fun lead-in," he jokingly and surprisingly said.

Upon hearing this, Kelce made it clear that it was all a lie.

"It was all blatant lies...No, there's no way. I was f*cking real about my past relationship"

Thus, yet again, Kelce opposed the ongoing narrative about his relationship with Kayla Nicole, who seemed to throw shade at him recently.

Did Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend throw a shot at him?

Although Kayla Nicole and Kelce dated each other for a long time, the end of their relationship could not have been more sour. With his name always popping up under the influencer's posts, the Pepperdine graduate seemingly took a jab at her ex-boyfriend.

She recently uploaded a post where she showed off her ability to look different in each picture because of makeup and hairstyles. The caption of the post was:

"Talking bout “I want to see other people.” Yea ok boy, pick your fighter. 😂💇🏽‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️😭

The caption allegedly insinuated that there was no other girl better than her for Travis Kelce. What do you think? Does Kelce deserves to be on the free market?

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault