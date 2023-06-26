Instagram model Kayla Nicole recently dropped some pictures of herself on Instagram. While fans complimented her, they also implored her to reunite with her former boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The two-time Super Bowl winner and the Instagram model started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. In 2020, the couple broke up for the very first time, with Kelce allegedly cheating on Nicole. However, they got back together after a few months and then broke up again in May 2022.

At the time, rumors circulated that the couple broke up because the Chiefs tight end forced Kayla Nicole to pay for half of everything while they were dating.

But Travis Kelce denied the claim that he was “too cheap” and asked his fans not to believe the rumor.

Now, after a year of not being together, the fans have started to miss the former couple. Hence, when the on-air reporter uploaded a series of beautiful pictures in which she modeled a crochet bikini and athleisure clothes, fans commented:

"Y'all need to make up!"

"Travis is really one crazy man. Like how you fumble HER and def won’t get another close to her either."

"I really miss u & Travis together but I guess I hv to get over it since u both did."

"Travis Kelce really slept on you."

The fashion influencer is enjoying singlehood and is capitalizing on all the opportunities that are coming her way.

Travis Kelce is single and enjoying his life

When Travis Kelce appeared on "The Pivot Podcast," he addressed the rumors about the couple breaking up over financial issues. He also declared that he was single and had decided to focus on his professional career:

"I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession."

Kelce had taken full advantage of being a single man, as he got the time to host a hit "Saturday Night Live" episode after winning his second Super Bowl ring. Not only that, but the tight end also has been preparing for The Match alongside Patrick Mahomes, in which they will play against the Golden Warriors duo Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

