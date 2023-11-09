“Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce could never” - Braxton Berrios’ rank on ‘Sexiest Athlete Alive’ list hypes up Dolphins fans

NFL fans are now adding Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle to the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce conversation. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was recently named in the top five of "Sexiest Athletes Alive" in People's annual "Sexiest Man Alive" edition.

The post included a photo of Berrios and Earle on the sidelines before a Dolphins game. Fans immediately jumped to compare the couple to that of pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce was actually named the "Sexiest Athlete Alive" by People.

However, the Dolphins fans didn't seem to care about that as they congratulated the wide receiver for the honor. Others believed Berrios should have been ranked higher, and one fan even said he was "snubbed" out of first place.

Below are some of the comments on X about Braxton Berrios' recent award:

"Taylor and Travis could never!" a fan wrote.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle spend bye week in the Bahamas

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle sparked relationship rumors late last spring, just around the time the TikTok star graduated from the University of Miami. The couple made its red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards in July.

While neither confirmed their relationship as anything serious, Earle has attended nearly every Miami Dolphins game this season.

Last week, she even traveled to Frankfurt, Germany, to watch Berrios and the Dolphins face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Dolphins' loss, Earl and Berrios are still spending the bye week celebrating.

The Dolphins wide receiver's birthday was on Monday, and the TikTok influencer surprised him with quite the vacation or, as she called it, "baecation."

Alix Earle, who refers to Berrios as "NFL Man" in her videos, chose to have him do the voiceover for the post. She surprised him with a trip to the Bahamas that he didn't know anything about until they arrived. Earle booked a private jet and all the amenities one could hope for. She apparently told him just to bring champagne and a camera to document the trip.

In the video, Berrios couldn't believe the waterside villa they were staying in and the beautiful views.