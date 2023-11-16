Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has dominated NFL headlines throughout the 2023 NFL season. The question of whether the singer will appear at Kansas City Chiefs games has become a topic of conversation. Although she has embarked on the South American leg of "The Eras Tour," Swift is still finding time to spend with friends and family.

On Monday night, a Super Bowl rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take place at Arrowhead Stadium. The speculation of whether Swift could make time for a trip to Kansas City has been asked, now there's an answer.

The singer will be in attendance on Monday night and she'll be bringing her parents as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Swift has already met Kelce's parents and the same goes for the tight end and her parents. Now, the Kelces and Swifts will meet for the first time and watch Travis Kelce take on older brother Jason Kelce and the Eagles.

Some NFL fans aren't happy with this news as the topic of the relationship has again trumped all other football news. Fans on X expressed their feelings on Swift and Kelce's relationship and the consensus was that it isn't NFL news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce met Taylor Swift's dad for the first time in Argentina

Travis Kelce traveled to Argentina during the Kansas City Chiefs bye week. While he anticipated watching Swift's concert on Friday night, the weather had other plans. He did, however, get to watch Saturday night's show in the VIP tent alongside Taylor's father Scott.

The two seemed to be getting along well and enjoyed the concert. Swift's dad was even wearing a Chiefs lanyard that held his credentials, which caught the attention of Jason Kelce. Scott Swift was an Eagles fan and had changed his allegiance.

“Aw man, I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him.”

Expand Tweet

Travis stated that he first met Scott the night before when he and Taylor Swift went to dinner with him. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his brother that he converted him from an Eagles fan when they met.