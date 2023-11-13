Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be engaged by May 2024, predicts 'One Tree Hill' star Hilarie Burton

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a lot of well-wishers in their corner. Though their relationship is fairly new, fans have already envisioned a future for the two celebrities together. Of course, both Swift and Kelce are yet to come forward and make an official statement about their relationship or future plans.

However, One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton seems to have grand predictions for the two. Reacting to a tweet sharing Kelce at the Eras tour with Swift's father Scott, Burton only seemed to cheer on Swift and Travis Kelce.

The tweet by Swift's update page was Kelce's reaction to the Blank Space singer changing the lyrics in her song 'Karma' with 'Chiefs' in it.

"They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May," Burton wrote on Twitter (now X).

Fans interacted with Burton's comment, stating that they also feel it's the real deal as Swift has never taken these steps with another man.

Burton replied:

"Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work. This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?! Just saying….strong @JDMorgan energy. Get a man who lights up when you win. 💖"

Celebrities continue to hype Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Ever since the first mention of T-Swift on New Heights weeks ago, fans have been witnessing a love story develop as the 2023 NFL season continues. Swift and Kelce have been spotted on dates together, along with Swift attending multiple Kansas City Chiefs games.

While a few people raised objections against the media focusing more on Kelce-Swift coverage, many have also appreciated her positive impact on the league.

During a segment on Jimmy Kimmel's show, NBA icon Magic Johnson ended up speaking his mind about the situation.

Jimmy Kimmel said:

"By the way, get one of those Commanders to date Taylor Swift. Cause it seems like you make so much money."

To which Magic Johnson had a lighthearted response:

"Exactly, well, the NFL is very happy about that whole situation."

Taylor Swift cheering for Travis Kelce at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

Furthermore, reports also add that Swift's involvement with the league has incresed Kelce and the Chiefs' social media following while also boosting local businesses in KC.