Magic Johnson gets honest on NFL's stance with Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift's budding romance

It's safe to say that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's budding romance has taken the NFL world by storm. From fans to experts, everyone has voiced their opinion on the new power couple.

During a recent interview, NBA icon and Washington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson spoke about Swift's romance. After all, Swift's linkup with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has done wonders for the NFL's popularity.

While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on the show, the conversation diverted to the Commanders and Swift.

Jokingly, Jimmy Kimmel said:

"By the way, get one of those Commanders to date Taylor Swift. Cause it seems like you make so much money".

To which Magic Johnson had a lighthearted response:

"Exactly, well, the NFL is very happy about that whole situation".

First appearing at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, Taylor Swift was the day's highlight at Arrowhead Stadium. Since then, there has been a spike in popularity for Kelce and the Chiefs.

According to various reports, not only did Kelce's social media following see a 276% growth, but his jersey sales also went up by 400%.

The Taylor Swift effect has continued to work, with more Swifties and casual fans tuning in to the Chiefs game regularly.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has helped boost local Kansas City businesses

Along with the team, Swift and Kelce's relationship also seems to have benefited local businesses in Kansas City. According to Business Insider, Westside Storey and Folmsbee were a few stores that were positively affected and were extremely happy about the change.

Folmsbee, while speaking to BI, added:

"We've seen people kind of trying to copy her style and coming in and finding the best vintage sweatshirt that looks just like hers and wearing those to the games, which is fun".

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at a Chiefs game

Another store, Erimish, was overjoyed to see the Cruel Summer singer wearing one of their bracelets.

"It's kind of fun seeing which surprise she's going to debut each week."

Furthermore, according to Business Insider, Swift's Eras Tour had a whopping $47.8 million impact on Kansas City. Of course, with the 2023 NFL season just getting started, we may see more Swifties at NFL games.