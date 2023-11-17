Pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town for months. The tight end confessed he had a crush on the singer-songwriter to Jason Kelce on the brothers' New Heights podcast. The situation snowballed, and Travis and Taylor have officially confirmed that they are dating.

While the NFL world has embraced Swift and Kelce's relationship, FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is still skeptical about the pop icon's intention. During a segment on Friday's episode of The Skip Bayless Show, he said:

“I sincerely hope her relationship with Travis Kelce is real for both their sakes, but especially for his. I believe, from a distance, that his feelings for her are very real. But her feelings for him? I have no idea. How can you know? How can even he be sure? Because she is such a megastar."

He added:

“When she’s up in the [VIP] box [at Arrowhead Stadium], she comes off as stagey and fake to me. I just don’t buy it. My radar detector is saying,'Nope nope nope.' I saw that clip of her in her Argentina concert, Travis on his bye week flew down. She obviously knew she was on camera. You see her running towards Travis. All that running towards his arms. Embracing him, giving a big exaggerated kiss. Big welcome to Argentina. It seemed a little scripted to me."

Bayless claimed he suspects Taylor Swift is using her and Kelce's 'fairytale romance' to gain 'NFL-sized publicity.'

Will Taylor Swift be at Eagles vs. Chiefs MNF game?

Taylor Swift at Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will return from their bye week and meet at Arrowhead Stadium for a heavyweight bout on Monday Night Football. The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57 from February, which the Chiefs won.

While the game promises to be a thriller, will Taylor Swift attend it? Luckily, the pop star, who is in South America for her Eras Tour, is scheduled to perform at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio De Janeiro on Sunday night. Her next live concert after that is on November 24th, 2023. Swift can, and likely will, fly to Kansas City on Monday to support her boyfriend against the Eagles.

It's also a big day in Swift and Kelce's relationship, with reports suggesting that their parents are set to meet each other for the first time since the pop icon and the Chiefs superstar started dating. All signs point to Swift attending the game on Monday night.