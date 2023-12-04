Taylor Swift vs Simone Biles: Fans pick sides as Travis Kelce's luck runs out vs Packers

When she began attending games, fans labeled Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' lucky charm. As far as a few fans and Swifties were concerned, Kelce couldn't lose with Swift watching and that was initially the case.

However, a few NFL fans were upset over Swift's constant coverage by the media, which often overshadowed conversation about the game online.

This time, along with Taylor and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, there was also significant focus on Simone Biles, who was there to support her husband Jonathan Owens from the sidelines.

Naturally, there was some comparison between the two, with fans choosing their favorite celebrity at the game. Apparently, everyone seemed to be impressed with Biles, who was down on the sidelines to support Owens.

"Yall can have Taylor Swift," one user wrote. "This is my football queen."

Another user didn't hold back, adding:

"Better than Taylor Swift."

Many fans were impressed that Biles was at the sidelines, and hadn't opted for a VIP booth like Brittany Mahomes and Swift.

Others pointed out that Biles herself is a true athlete, the Olympic gold medalist being one of the most celebrated athletes in the world. Of course, there's no comparing the two celebrities, both Simone and TS are well-celebrated and loved in their respective fields.

Chiefs' loss has fans speaking of a Taylor Swift curse

The Green Bay Packers came out the better team with a 27-19 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. With Swift in attendance, a few fans were quick to wonder if this was the start of a curse:

“The Taylor Swift curse starts here! #TravisKelce #Chiefs #TaylorSwift #NFL."

Some fans were happy that the Chiefs lost, clearly hoping for a change in the NFL landscape, which KC has dominated in recent years.

This was the first game that the team had lost with Swift in attendance. A few Swift stats also went viral some weeks ago, noting that Travis Kelce had 99 yards when Swift attends and 46.5 yards when she doesn't.

Kelce even addressed the same on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce:

"As it says in the, in the edit, or whatever, it is 'left to his own devices'. Well put. Well put. It kind of, it's hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence. But yeah."

We will see if this is the beginning of a Taylor Swift curse in Kansas City, but realistically they had to lose at some point with her in attendance.