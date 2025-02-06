Taylor Swift worried about showing up to Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce: report

With the Super Bowl almost around the corner, some fans have been waiting for Taylor Swift to mark her attendance at the Caesars Superdome. However, the Blank Space singer has been worried about being the “center of attention” at the Chiefs vs Eagles game.

According to a report from The Sun on Tuesday, Taylor Swift has been worried about stealing the attention of fans away from the game with her appearance. A source close to the singer said:

“Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention. She just wants to support Travis (Kelce) and help him focus on the game."

Based on the input from the source, The Sun reported that Swift would arrive just a couple of days before the game and wouldn't be a part of the full buildup to the game.

"She wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110% for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat, the source told The Sun.

Travis Kelce’s brother confirmed Taylor Swift would make a Super Bowl appearance

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift and mother Donna Kelce after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game - Source: Getty

During an interview with People magazine on Tuesday, Jason Kelce confirmed that Taylor Swift would make an appearance at Super Bowl 59. Talking about Swift accompanying the “Kelces,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center said:

“Yeah, I think everybody’s coming in," Jason Kelse said. "I mean, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his (Trav's) family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full.”

“Even when he’s in regular season mode, he’s always got a bunch of his friends there," Kelce added. "It’s been this way his whole career. He’s kept in touch much better with a lot of the people from our hometown. So there’s always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we’re at."

While Taylor Swift has been looking forward to cheering for Travis Kelce, the tight end might not get his share of support from his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. Kelce recently opened up about her reasons for not supporting her brother-in-law at the Super Bowl.

