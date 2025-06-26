  • home icon
  "Taylor taller than Will confirmed": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose up with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton

"Taylor taller than Will confirmed": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose up with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton

By Orlando Silva
Published Jun 26, 2025 01:01 GMT
&quot;She
NFL fans react as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose up with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton (image credit: IMAGN)

On Tuesday, Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, surprised fans when she took the stage to perform for the first time since her Eras Tour ended. The surprise performance took place at Kelce's "Tight Ends & Friends" concert at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl. She sang "Shake It Off", sending the crowd into a frenzy.

After wrapping up her performance, Swift took pictures with multiple people, including fellow singer Kane Brown, Claire Kittle, Sierra Pearson Wyrick, Tommy Banker and Ian Thomas.

One of the most popular photos of the night included her and Kelce with the "Bussin' With The Boys" hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. The podcast's official X account shared the pic on Wednesday.

Many fans reacted to the post by commenting on Swift, Lewan, and Compton's heights.

"Taylor taller than will confirmed," one fan said, although it's unclear whether he meant Lewan or Swift.
Others trolled Dave Portnoy over Taylor Swift meeting Lewan and Compton before the Barstool Sports president, who is a big Swiftie.

Will Compton, who played nine seasons in the NFL after going undrafted in 2013, is listed at 6-foot-1, while Swift is reportedly 5-foot-10. Meanwhile, Taylor Lewan is a towering 6-foot-7.

Taylor Swift has different expectations for Travis Kelce's 2025 NFL season

After a 2024 NFL season full of rumors and speculation regarding his future, Travis Kelce confirmed he would be returning for another season after losing Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On June 12, People reported that Swift is excited about this campaign since her schedule is completely different from what it was last year.

“Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” a source told People.
"This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have unfinished business after going down in such a poor fashion against the Eagles. Kelce has reportedly lost weight to be in the best possible shape for the season, and he'll have Swift supporting him every step of the way.

