"Taylor taller than Will confirmed": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pose up with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton

On Tuesday, Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, surprised fans when she took the stage to perform for the first time since her Eras Tour ended. The surprise performance took place at Kelce's "Tight Ends & Friends" concert at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl. She sang "Shake It Off", sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Ad

After wrapping up her performance, Swift took pictures with multiple people, including fellow singer Kane Brown, Claire Kittle, Sierra Pearson Wyrick, Tommy Banker and Ian Thomas.

One of the most popular photos of the night included her and Kelce with the "Bussin' With The Boys" hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. The podcast's official X account shared the pic on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many fans reacted to the post by commenting on Swift, Lewan, and Compton's heights.

"Taylor taller than will confirmed," one fan said, although it's unclear whether he meant Lewan or Swift.

Expand Tweet

Ad

RaveGameOn @RaveGameOn LINK @_willcompton the smallest of the group

Ad

Stace @staceeeeeea LINK I’ve met Lewan at titans 5k, he’s really tall. Dang Swift is tall too (I know she’s wearing heels but still!) Compton looks like a shrimp 🤣

Ad

Others trolled Dave Portnoy over Taylor Swift meeting Lewan and Compton before the Barstool Sports president, who is a big Swiftie.

Johnny_Recruiter @Johnny_Recruits LINK you boys made it!

Ad

Coby’s Gambling Corner @CobyValentine24 LINK taylor met bussin before dave - portnoy gonna be pissed lol

Ad

Peet @FFB_Peet LINK You know Dave is pissed off

Ad

Will Compton, who played nine seasons in the NFL after going undrafted in 2013, is listed at 6-foot-1, while Swift is reportedly 5-foot-10. Meanwhile, Taylor Lewan is a towering 6-foot-7.

Taylor Swift has different expectations for Travis Kelce's 2025 NFL season

After a 2024 NFL season full of rumors and speculation regarding his future, Travis Kelce confirmed he would be returning for another season after losing Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

On June 12, People reported that Swift is excited about this campaign since her schedule is completely different from what it was last year.

“Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” a source told People.

Ad

"This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have unfinished business after going down in such a poor fashion against the Eagles. Kelce has reportedly lost weight to be in the best possible shape for the season, and he'll have Swift supporting him every step of the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.