Taysom Hill fantasy points & outlook 2022: Is he worth picking up?

The honor should've gone to Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints if Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills was not the most effective fantasy football player in Week 5.

Hill's only contributions against the weak-defending Seattle Seahawks were a 22-yard touchdown pass and 112 yards rushing for three scores. He touched the ball 10 times and four of those touches resulted in touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints @Saints Taysom Hill is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week! Taysom Hill is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week! 👏 https://t.co/Zjwg5PzHZj

Taysom Hill was the major revelation of the week. Given how active he was in the offense, it's reasonable to assume that his fantasy productivity is no longer just a fad.

Taysom Hill's stats and fantasy points in 2022

Hill lined up under center for the second quarter of the game in Week 5. He finished the day with 112 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing score.

He has now scored in four of the Saints' last five games and is just under two points behind Mark Andrews for second place among tight ends in fantasy scoring.

He has 21 carries for 228 yards and five touchdowns in four matches. Hill won't go away, which is unfortunate news for Alvin Kamara's fantasy owners because his 10.9 yards per run figure is unsustainable.

Is Taysom Hill worth picking up?

Yes, but only if you require one TE and he's allowed to play tight end in your league. Since Hill averages five to 10 touches a game, he is the best tight end available on the fantasy free agent list.

Hill's high number of touches in the red zone boosts his fantasy value, which is an extra factor. Another additional perk is that he gets most of his touches as a QB and not as a TE.

Hill has shown that he can be an effective weapon for any squad. Because of their brief playing time, players like Hill are difficult to evaluate for fantasy purposes. He played two big games (Weeks 1 and 5), but was immaterial in Week 2.

However, he ought to be in every squad and is worth taking a chance on when he plays against weak defenses like the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

