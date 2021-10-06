NFL Rumors: 3 teams who desperately need to sign CB Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots sent shockwaves through the NFL by releasing Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday. Gilmore was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019 with the Patriots and is just 31 years old. The Patriots' secondary is deep enough to sustain losing him.

But there are a lot of desperate teams in the NFL who could use his talent. Gilmore plays one of the most important positions in the NFL. There will be no shortage of suitors for the talented cornerback.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/31H8KQF8hq

Three desperate teams at CB who need to sign Stephon Gilmore

# 1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just signed Richard Sherman ahead of last week's game. The Buccaneers have lost their top three cornerbacks on the roster to injury this season. In terms of passing yards allowed per game, they rank last. Gilmore's a man-to-man coverage cornerback who could lock down a number one wide receiver.

Adding Stephon Gilmore would give the Buccaneers a deep secondary when Jamel Dean returns from injury. Sean Murphy-Bunting is making progress in his recovery as well. Gilmore's contract is up after this year, so the Buccaneers don't have to commit to him long-term.

He could be on a Super Bowl contender and prove he's still capable of playing at an elite level.

# 2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are another Super Bowl contender in desperate need of a cornerback. Through four games, the Chiefs gave up the 27th most passing yards through the air. Outside of Tyrann Mathieu at safety, the Chiefs' secondary is lackluster. It has been that way since Patrick Mahomes took over in 2018.

Stephon Gilmore's play might have dipped slightly in 2020 from where it was in 2019 and 2018. But he's a sure upgrade over Rashad Fenton and L'Jarius Sneed. Mike Hughes has been a valuable pickup for the Chiefs and would be even better having Gilmore take the top assignments off of his plate.

PFF @PFF The Patriots have released former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, per @AdamSchefter Gilmore: 90.4 PFF Grade since 2018 (1st among CBs) The Patriots have released former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, per @AdamSchefter Gilmore: 90.4 PFF Grade since 2018 (1st among CBs) https://t.co/w2DBmkHDkh

# 3 - Tennessee Titans

Signing Stephon Gilmore would raise the Tennessee Titans floor immensely. The Titans have given up the 23rd most passing yards per game. Janoris Jenkins is starting to decline and isn't the player the Titans hoped he'd be. But the main reason the Titans should sign Stephon Gilmore is that their Super Bowl window is closing.

Derrick Henry is the engine that makes the Titans contenders. But he's going to be 28 years old after this season, which is when running backs tend to decline.

When you factor in the massive workload he's received the last two seasons, it's incredible he's still producing at this level. The Titans should sign Stephon Gilmore and make their best Super Bowl push possible with the core they have.

