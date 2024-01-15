Ted Cruz curse strikes again? Cowboys fan bombard Texas Senator's mentions as his wish for Dak Prescott's team backfires

Dallas Cowboys fans are taking aim at Texas Senator Ted Cruz after the loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Dallas suffered a 48-32 defeat to the Packers in the wild-card round in a game the Cowboys were 7.5-point favorites. Dallas struggled from the get-go as it trailed 27-7 at the half.

Following the loss, Cowboys fans took to social media to blast Ted Cruz, who wished the team good luck before the game.

"DESPISE YOU!!!!!! LEAVE MY TEAMS ALONE YOU PARASITE," a fan posted on X.

"Please stop endorsing my sports teams."

"Well we should’ve known it was over at this very moment."

"First UT now the Cowboys. Stay away from Texas sports you jinx."

With the Cowboys suffering the lopsided loss to the Packers, Dallas fans believe Cruz is a jinx and "cursed" the team with his tweet.

Since the loss, the Texas Senator hasn't sent another post about the Cowboys.

He was earlier blamed for the Texas Longhorns' CFP semifinal defeat to the Washington Huskies after pictures showing Cruz attending the Sugar Bowl showdown went viral.

Jerry Jones stunned by Cowboys' loss

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a lopsided loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round on Sunday.

Following the loss, quarterback Dak Prescott said he "sucked" and put the blame on himself:

"I sucked tonight ... Once we got it going, it was too late. We got beat. There's no other which way around it. No way to sugarcoat it. Obviously, I didn't play well."

In the loss, Prescott went 41 for 60 for 403 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. However, one interception was a pick-six right before the half to give Green Bay a 27-0 lead, while the other pick gave the Packers the ball in the red zone.

Although Dak Prescott took the blame for the Cowboys' loss, Jerry Jones spoke to the media after the defeat and was stunned by what happened.

“I certainly in no way spent any time over the last three hours asking how and why,” Jones said. “What I’m zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were in position — everyone in this room thought we were in a position — to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe [go] as far as our dreams might take us.

“We didn’t do it. … This is one of my [biggest] surprises since I’ve been involved in sport, period. On a personal basis, I’m floored. Not that there’s any world’s smallest violin for me being floored. I get that. I understand that. I know where the responsibility starts and ends. I’ve got that real clear.”

Prescott is under contract for one more season, but whether or not he will be back in Dallas next season is to be seen.