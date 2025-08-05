  • home icon
  Teddy Bridgewater expected to sign with Buccaneers as Baker Mayfield's team searches for QB stability amid Michael Pratt injury

Teddy Bridgewater expected to sign with Buccaneers as Baker Mayfield's team searches for QB stability amid Michael Pratt injury

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 05, 2025 12:48 GMT
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to add a veteran quarterback to the roster amid some injury concerns.

The Buccaneers have Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, while Kyle Trask and Michael Pratt are competing for the backup job. Yet, as Pratt is dealing with an injury, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed Teddy Bridgewater is set to sign with the Buccaneers.

"Veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater is visiting Tampa today, and is expected to sign with the Buccaneers, per sources," Schefter wrote. "The Buccaneers will be Bridgewater’s 8th NFL team, and his third NFC South team to go along with the Saints and Panthers."

The veteran quarterback will add some depth to the Buccaneers' quarterback position, as Mayfield is dealing with a bruised hand, while Pratt is week-to-week with a back injury.

Bridgewater came out of retirement last season to sign with the Lions in December 2024 after becoming the head coach of a high school football team.

With the Lions, Bridgewater did not attempt a pass during the regular season, while going 1-for-1 for 3 yards in the playoffs.

Bridgewater was selected 32nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He's also been part of the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Lions.

In his NFL career, Bridgewater has thrown for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015.

Buccaneers were looking to add another QB due to injuries

During training camp, Tampa Bay's quarterback room has dealt with some injuries.

Mayfield is dealing with a minor hand injury, while Pratt is week-to-week with a lower-back injury, according to coach Todd Bowles.

"He’s got a lower back injury. Right now, it’s week to week,” Bowles told reporters, via SI. “I don’t know when that return will be, but he’s pretty sore back there.”

Due to the injuries, Bowles said the Buccaneers were looking to add another quarterback.

“We’ve talked about it. We may add one – we’ve been looking,” Bowles said. “We’ll see what happens, depending on who gets hurt and how much room we’ve got.”
After some time looking, the Buccaneers found the veteran quarterback as Tampa Bay plans to sign Bridgewater to add some veteran insurance at QB.

Tampa Bay is set to open its season on Sept. 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

