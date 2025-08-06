Tee Higgins gives clear verdict on Bengals’ $4,100,000 RB’s WR-style game plan after offseason training

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered a ringing endorsement of teammate Chase Brown’s evolution during the team’s 2025 offseason program.Speaking on the Up &amp; Adams show Tuesday, Higgins revealed that the Bengals' $4,1000,000 running back has been regularly joining wideouts for route-running drills.&quot;I think this is going to be a big year for him. He's been looking good, you know, running the ball and even running routes. You know, he comes with us in pre-practice and do route tree stuff with us, you know, footwork drills. So, you know, I'm definitely looking forward to see what he do this year,&quot; Higgins said.Bengals are poised to expand Chase Brown’s responsibilities, not just as a ball carrier, but as a pass-catching threat.Brown enters his third NFL season after leading Cincinnati’s backfield in 2024 with 989 rushing yards and 360 receiving yards, along with 11 total touchdowns.A fifth-round pick out of Illinois, he’s quickly risen from rotational backup to a core piece of the offense. This rise made more prominent following the release of veteran Zack Moss this week.Head Coach Zac Taylor emphasizes Chase Brown's consistent developmentSyndication: The Enquirer - Source: ImagnChase Brown's development in 2025 stands out not just because of the volume of work he is receiving, but also the way it is being approached.Bengals coaches are having him used more and more in pre-snap motion and slot alignments throughout camp. This could create an opportunity for quarterback Joe Burrow to attack where the mismatches exist against linebackers and safeties.Instead of trying to add bulk to take on even more carries, Brown has continued to enhance his quickness, agility, and hands, all qualities that are typically touted by slot receiver types.He can be seen working with the receivers and quarterbacks during early drills, sharpening his cuts and footwork with precision route drills.It’s a continuation of what began last season when Chase Brown emerged as a dependable check-down option for Burrow, especially after Moss went down with a neck injury in Week 9. Now, the coaching staff seems ready to weaponize Brown in more creative ways.Head coach Zac Taylor has been bullish on Brown’s potential, often pointing to his discipline and day-to-day consistency.&quot;His energy is contagious, and the details are important to him. Getting better every day is important to him. He's one of those guys you can really lean on just to be consistent every single day, and that's a key piece of our offense,&quot; Taylor said as per Dayton Daily News.With elite stars like Ja’Marr Chase, who won the receiving Triple Crown in 2024 and quarterback Joe Burrow returning in peak form, the Bengals offense already demands respect. But adding a shape-shifting weapon like Chase Brown could give Cincinnati a new edge.