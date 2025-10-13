Tee Higgins' mother beams with pride as Bengals star WR makes heartfelt off-field moves for fans

Tee Higgins impact off the field has been just as important as his impact on the field. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver will be continuing with his philanthropy next week when he hosts the first ever, &quot;Tee Off with Tee Higgins&quot; invitational golf tournament. Higgins' mom, Lady Stewart, shared her pride for her son's accomplishments and work in the community and reshared the post on X. &quot;Proud mom (orange heart),&quot; Lady Stewart wrote.The nine-hole golf tournament will also feature an glow in the dark golf ball challenge. All proceeds from &quot;Tee Off with Tee Higgins&quot; will benefit the Kennfolk Inc., a non-profit organization which benefits the Cincinnati Public School System. Tee Higgins' mom sounds off after WR suffered possible head injuryWide receiver Tee Higgins caught a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. While it wasn't apparent that Higgins hit his head, it was enough evidence for the NFL's neurological team to alert the officials that Higgins needed to be taken off the field. Higgins was then taken to the blue medical tent where he was evaluated for a concussion. HIs mother, Lady Stewart, was not happy with her son suffering a possible head injury and took to X to express her unhappiness with the Green Bay Packers. &quot;U f**kas better not hurt my baby,&quot; she wrote.Higgins was cleared by the medical staff and returned just in time for tight end Tanner Hudson to score a touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals however were defeated by the Packers 27-18, dropping Cincinnati to 2-4 on the season. It was veteran quarterback Joe Flacco's first start since being traded last week from the Browns. Higgins finished his day with five catches for 62 receiving yards. Through the first six weeks of the season, the wide receiver has 18 receptions for 220 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In March, Higgins signed a four-year deal worth $115 million just days before teammate Ja'Marr Chase signed a lucrative contract extension. Allowing quarterback Joe Burrow to keep two of his offensive weapons for the foreseeable future.