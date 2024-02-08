Tee Higgins trade news: WR makes big admission ahead of free agency

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is approaching free agency for the first time and NFL fans may have a closer look at his thought process moving forward. While speaking with the "The Sick Podcast - Talking Titans" during media availability, Higgins was asked if he would be interested in signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Tee Higgins, a Tennessee native, said that it would be nice to sign with the Titans. Higgins would not only be returning to his home state but would also reunite with Titans head coach Brian Callahan, something that interests him.

“It would be good going home and playing with a coach that I’ve already been under.”

Brian Callahan was recently named the head coach of the Tennessee Titans but was the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-2023. The new head coach will need to rebuild the Titans roster this offseason after most of the playmakers will head for free agency this year.

Tee Higgins contract details

Tee Higgins was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He signed a four-year deal worth $8.6 million, which ran through the 2023 season.

Now, he enters free agency for the first time in his NFL career, and the Bengals could franchise tag him for $21.6 million for one season, keeping him in Cincinnati. If the Cincinnati Bengals choose not to franchise tag the wide receiver, the market value for a contract would be about $18.6 million a season.

Salary cap expert Andre Perrotta recently stated that he believes Higgins could get a four-year contract worth $90 million. The Bengals are determined to sign Ja'Marr Chase to a contract extension, and signing Higgins to a long-term deal as well may get tricky.

Higgins's production throughout his first four NFL seasons proves that he is a contender for a lucrative contract in the future. A hamstring injury prevented him from playing all 17 games in 2023, however, he broke the 1,000-yard receiving mark in both 2021 and 2022. He also has 24 career touchdowns in four seasons.