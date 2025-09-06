  • home icon
  • "Temu Shakira doesn’t work"; "Perfection": NFL fans divided over Karol G's halftime show performance at Chiefs-Chargers Brazil game 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 06, 2025 04:27 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game was played internationally at Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paolo, Brazil. For the halftime show, Colombian singer Karol G served as the headliner.

She put on a high-energy performance that gave off Brazilian Carnival vibes. Karol G performed several of her famous songs, including the No.1 Billboard Hot Latin Songs Hit, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido". She also had a dozen performers around her in a 10-minute showcase.

Fans reacted to Karol G's halftime performance on social media.

However, a few fans were not too impressed with the Colombian singer's performance.

Before halftime, Jim Harbaugh's team secured a 13-6 lead over the Chiefs. Quarterback Justin Herbert put his team in the driver's seat after scoring a five-yard passing touchdown in the first quarter. Cameron Dicker added to this lead with a 39-yard field goal.

However, Harrison Butker gave the Chiefs a fighting chance with a 35-yard field goal to minimize the deficit to 10-3. Both placekickers scored two more field goals before, keeping the intensity of the game alive.

In the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown to minimize the deficit to just one point (13-12). However, Herbert continued his offensive dominance and found Keenan Allen with an 11-yard passing touchdown, making it difficult for the Chiefs to make a comeback.

Mahomes gave his team another fighting chance after finding Travis Kelce with a 37-yard touchdown pass. Herbert then matched his efforts with a touchdown pass of his own. With just over two minutes remaining, Butker scored another field goal. But it was not enough for Andy Reid's team to secure the win in Brazil.

NFL analyst makes comparison between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert during Chiefs vs. Chargers season opener

On social media, analyst John Frascella shared his thoughts on both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert as quarterbacks in the league.

In a post on X/Twitter, he said the Chargers quarterback had better arm talent. However, it was Mahomes who has won three Super Bowls with his team.

"The NFL is so weird these days... It's like, ok, you watch Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes play and it's pretty clear that Herbert is the better quarterback... Better arm, better mechanics, better reads, better presence, better accuracy... but Mahomes has 3 Super Bowls and Herbert doesn't even have a playoff win... And Lamar Jackson is the best player and hasn't been to a Super Bowl, it's all just very strange."
The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles next at home on Sept. 14. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Veer Badani
