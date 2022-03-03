"They will be Super Bowl contenders" - NFL analyst sounds off on Tennessee trading for former Heisman Trophy winner

Could the Tennessee Titans possibly be targeting Kyler Murray? The off-season is the time of the year for speculation, rumors, and many hypothetical outcomes.

When Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray cleared his Instagram of all Cardinals-related posts, the NFL world went crazy. Fans started to think Murray wanted out of Arizona.

Some even went as far as to think that Murray could be done with football and pursue a career in baseball like he was originally planning to out of college.

This morning, ESPN's Jay Williams said on KJM that the Titans would become Super Bowl contenders if they traded for Murray.

"I think they will be Super Bowl contenders. I mean, they already were with Ryan Tannehill but do you see Ryan Tannehill down the stretch now you combine him with Derrick Henry and those wideouts, I mean that. Now Key, you do bring up the interesting like in a lot of play action? How Kyler Murray handle that right because you will be doing a lot of play action off Derek Henry concerning his sides trying to see things come but still that seems dynamic better."

What would a Kyler Murray-Tennessee Titans trade look like?

Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans

While highly unlikely, it would be interesting to see what a Kyler Murray-Tennessee Titans trade would look like. The Titans didn't give up much when they acquired Ryan Tannehill from the Dolphins.

They sent Miami their 2019 seventh-round pick and 2020 fourth-round pick in exchange for Tannehill and Miami's 2019 sixth-round pick.

Murray isn't the same player as Tannehill, as his ceiling is much higher this early in his career compared to Tannehill. The Titans would likely have to give up a first-round pick + more to acquire Murray.

The Titans could also include Tannehill in a package that would require fewer picks involved, but who knows what it would truly cost for Kyler Murray?

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals seem to have resolved the issues that they had last month.

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Last month, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that there was a rift between Kyle Murray and the Cardinals organization.

Chris Mortensen @mortreport

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Chris Mortensen @mortreport

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he's been framed as the scapegoat The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray responded with an Instagram post saying that all of this nonsense. He stated that, love him or hate him, he's going to continue to grow and improve.

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim even told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio that Murray is the starter heading into the 2022 season.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We, as a team, and Kyler, individually, have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Last season, Murray threw for 3,787 yards and recorded 24 touchdowns. Entering just his fourth season in the NFL, only time will tell whether his impressive potential continues to flourish.

