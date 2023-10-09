In what was labeled a measuring stick game for Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers, the game was over halfway through the third quarter.

The Cowboys put forth a poor performance that could have some longer-lasting repercussions down the line as they ran into a buzzsaw at Levi's Stadium.

The 42-10 loss was as brutal as it could be, and it now leaves the Cowboys searching for answers and looking in the mirror.

Stephen A. Smith calls Cowboys' loss to 49ers embarrassing

For most, the 49ers would always win that game, but not by the margin they did. Everyone has their bogey team, and for Dallas, that team is the 49ers. They simply can't beat them.

For Stephen A. Smith, what the Cowboys dished up on national television was horrific.

Smith said on ESPN's First Take:

“Just an embarrassment. I'm just looking at certain stats in terms of first downs and things of that nature. First downs, 49ers 25, Cowboys eight, time of possession 37 to 203. It is an absolute utter embarrassment what happened to the Dallas Cowboys. But I'm here to tell you right now, it ain't just about Dak. First of all, Dan Quinn, he was Kyle Shanahan’s boss in Atlanta."

He added:

"That's the one that they blew a 28-3 lead and ended up losing the damn Super Bowl to Tom Brady and Pats. Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. Dan Quinn was the head coach. The Dallas Cowboys' defense looked soft. They got punked. They got beat up. They lost both sides of the line of scrimmage offensively and defensively.”

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys left searching for answers

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

While the game was billed as a "see if Dallas can match it with the best," it was also a Dak Prescott game. People wanted to see if he really could be "the guy," and unfortunately for Cowboys fans, it didn't make for good viewing.

Now, the 49ers are going to make a lot of quarterbacks look silly, and they did that to Dak.

Dak Prescott would finish his night's work by completing just 14 of his 24 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in what was a poor showing.

The Dallas offense could only manage 197 total yards and only had eight first downs, along with only converting four of 11 third downs.

It was a brutal reality check for Dallas and Dak Prescott, and it shows just how far they have to go to match it with the best in the NFL.