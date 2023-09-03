Terence Steele contract: How much will Cowboys RT earn in 2023?

The Dallas Cowboys' busy off-season continued this morning. The team reached an agreement on a contract extension with right tackle Terence Steele. The contract is a five-year, $86.8 million extension.

Steele was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys in 2020. In three seasons, Steele has appeared in 45 games, starting in 40, and has recorded a receiving touchdown in his career. He took over as the starting tackle in 2020 when La'el Collins was unavailable to start the season.

Terence Steele's contract breakdown

Steele received a lucrative contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday morning. His five-year deal is worth $86.8 million and has a max value of $91.8 million. $50 million is guaranteed.

In the three seasons that he's been in the NFL, Steele has earned $2.7 million as an undrafted free agent signing in 2020. He becomes the eighth-highest-paid tackle in the NFL with the new deal.

Steele becomes one of many Dallas Cowboys to be extended this off-season.

Dallas Cowboys' expensive off-season

The Dallas Cowboys have been very active this off-season while keeping their own. It started before free agency began when they placed running back Tony Pollard on the franchise tag, paying him a guaranteed $10.09 million this season.

They then extended All-Pro defensive back Trevon Diggs on a five-year, $97 million this season, making him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league.

After All-Pro guard Zack Martin was holding out of training camp due to wanting a new contract, the Cowboys reached an agreement on a two-year, $36.85 million extension.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are currently up for contract extensions and defensive star Micah Parsons is eligible for one next off-season.

Dallas will certainly have more money to spend next off-season and they'll have to make a critical decision about Prescott's future.