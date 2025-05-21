Terrance Ferguson's fiancee Sophia Meyer confirms wedding date with Rams rookie TE

Sophia Meyer, Terrance Ferguson's fiancée, gave her followers a sweet update on their upcoming wedding. In a dreamy Instagram story on Tuesday, Meyer posted a photo of the couple standing in a wide-open grassy field with mountains in the background.

She captioned the story with, “54 days to go…💍👰‍♀️🤵.”

Their wedding will happen on July 13, 2025. In the photo, the Los Angeles Rams tight end was wearing a white oversized T-shirt, olive green colored shorts with a subtle pattern, white socks and crisp white sneakers. Meanwhile, Meyer looked lovely in a sleeveless, flowy sundress featuring a pastel floral pattern, with her hair down.

Terrance Ferguson's fiancée Sophia Meyer confirms wedding date with Rams rookie TE [IG/@sophiamichelemeyer]

On Monday, Meyer shared an Instagram post with adorable pictures of her fiancé, Ferguson. The photo carousel included a mirror selfie in which Ferguson hugged her from behind. Ferguson wore a loose grey T-shirt with light grey striped shorts and she looked classy in a sleeveless grey bodycon dress that highlighted her figure.

She completed her look with a cream-colored quilted handbag, a watch, and a bracelet. She kept her long blonde hair styled straight, captioning the post,

“Came for the party, stayed for the sushi🍱.”

Sophia Meyer played basketball for Regis Jesuit High School, Colorado. She was a shooting guard and wore jersey number 21.

Terrance Ferguson's fiancée Sophia's look from engagement day

Sophia Meyer has been with Terrance Ferguson since high school. They got engaged in July 2024 during a trip to Telluride, Colorado. On July 23, 2024, the Rams TE and Meyer shared a collab post to announce their engagement news with their followers.

While the ex-Oregon star wore a white oversized t-shirt, olive green shorts, and white sneakers, his fiancée turned heads in a beautiful white sleeveless sundress with a soft pastel floral print. She kept her blonde hair open with a white bow clip. Ferguson captioned it with a bible verse:

"♱ love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres." - 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 ♱"

