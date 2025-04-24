  • home icon
  • Terrance Ferguson's fiancée Sophia sends 1-word message as Ducks TE quotes scripture hours before NFL Draft

Terrance Ferguson's fiancée Sophia sends 1-word message as Ducks TE quotes scripture hours before NFL Draft

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Apr 24, 2025 20:16 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn Terrance Ferguson

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson shared a Bible verse on Instagram just hours before the NFL Draft. His fiancée, Sophia Meyer, responded with support.

Ferguson, who broke Oregon's records for career receptions and receiving touchdowns by a tight end, is projected as a day two NFL draft pick. The Colorado native has been training in Denver with former Oregon teammate Bo Nix ahead of the draft.

On Thursday, Ferguson posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring himself and his combine performance, alongside pictures with Sophia.

"Be very careful, then, how you live—not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil," Ferguson wrote, citing Ephesians 5:15-16.
Terrance Ferguson&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Sophia&#039;s IG Comment
Terrance Ferguson's fiancée Sophia's IG Comment

Sophia replied to the post in one word: "GOAT." The couple has been dating since at least June 2021, when they posted their first photo together on Instagram, and got engaged in July 2024 in Telluride, Colorado.

Terrance Ferguson wanted to leave Oregon a better destination than when he came in

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

The tight end prospect told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus about his time at Oregon (April 13, 2025):

"I wanted to leave Oregon a better place than I found it. It's a historic program. Being able to be part of those elite teams - that was the best part. The records were just a part of that."

Ferguson credits his teammates for his success. "I ended up with some good quarterbacks to throw me the ball," he added.

During NFL Draft week, Terrance Ferguson had meetings with several teams, including the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers. He also enjoyed dinner with New York Jets tight ends coach Jeff Blasko following Oregon's Pro Day.

Ferguson increased his draft value considerably at the NFL Combine, recording the fastest 40-yard sprint (4.63 seconds) and highest vertical jump (39 inches) of any tight end.

"It's kind of been surreal still," Terrance Ferguson told Amaranthus. "I'm just like chugging through the process and I don't think I really took a moment to even think about that. I've been on countless Zooms, meetings, flying everywhere, working out. And so I haven't really stopped to realize in a couple weeks, my dream will come true. So I think it'll be it'll be surreal."

Meanwhile, the couple plans to marry this summer at a ranch in Denver, adding another major milestone to what has already been a momentous year.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Gio Vergara
