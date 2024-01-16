Terrel Bernard injury update vs Steelers: What happened to Bills LB in wild-card round?

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, who has been having a solid second season with the Buffalo Bills, injured his right foot/ankle in the third quarter in a wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday and has been ruled out to return.

Early in the third quarter, Bernard suffered a foot/ankle injury that saw him get hurt while attempting to make a tackle. He was carted off of the field as a result.

Many teammates came up to me and showed him love as he was carted off of the field.

Heading into Monday, Bernard was primed to have a big playoff game. As a rookie last season, he only started one game. This season he started in 13 games in place of Matt Milano, who suffered a season-ending fractured leg in Week 5.

Bernard has been having a productive season. After recording just 22 tackles as a rookie, appearing in 16 games, he started 13 games for the Bills, with 112 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. In Week 3, Bernard had seven tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception as he earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Terrel Bernard becomes the latest Buffalo Bill to get hurt this season

Terrel Bernard is the latest injury that the Buffalo Bills have suffered.

On Oct. 7, All-Pro starting cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his Achilles tendon and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Thirteen days later, they placed running back Damien Harris on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Less than a month later, Milano was placed on IR with a fractured leg. On Dec. 21, DT Jordan Phillips was put on IR with a wrist injury.

As the Bills are in position to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs, they could be without a key defensive player if Bernard's injury turns out to be serious.