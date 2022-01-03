"You've been drinking the kool-aid" - Terrell Owens blasts fan for Antonio Brown comparison

Antonio Brown again made headlines for his antics on Sunday against the New York Jets. During the third quarter, Brown was seen on the sidelines taking off his pads and helmet before ripping off his singlet and throwing it into the crowd. He was released by the Buccaneers shortly after.

Following the incident, a Twitter user named StPatrickFF wrote, "Biggest Diva: Antonio Brown or Terrell Owens."

Addressing the tweet, Owens fired back, writing: "Wow. Respectfully and Disrespectfully, there's no comparison. Clearly you've been drinking the kool-aid."

Owens played 16 years in the NFL and is a member of the Hall of Fame. He is a six-time Pro Bowler who amassed 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns during his time in the league. He is famously known for his on-field antics and his larger than life character

Terrell Owens' Hall of Fame induction took a while for a reason

During his career in the NFL, Owens carried an aura similar to the one Brown bears today. Owens had issues with just about every team he played for and that kept him from being enshrined in the Hall of Fame for years. From disputes with his teammates to his wild celebrations (on the Dallas Cowboys star) and his refusal to report to his team for meetings and practices, Owens was, by every definition, a "diva" receiver.

While Owens was seen as a diva, he continued to back it up on the field. Towards the end of his career, he was still putting up good numbers.

Field Yates @FieldYates Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. https://t.co/1hwNYei5Fq

In three of his last five seasons, Owens had over 1,000 receiving yards. In his last two years, he notched 829 and 963 yards with the Bills and the Bengals. So while he was a trouble maker, he was still a valuable member of the team.

Despite all his struggles, Owens contested nearly every fixture he could and appeared in 11 of 14 games during his last year.

Terrell Owens was a straight beast 🔥🔥——————————————-Career stats with The SF #49ers *121 games*592 receptions*8,572 receiving yards*81 TDs*14.5 Avg Terrell Owens was a straight beast 🔥🔥——————————————-Career stats with The SF #49ers : *121 games *592 receptions *8,572 receiving yards *81 TDs*14.5 Avg https://t.co/hMpAgjbMU4

Brown had several legal issues, including his fake vaccination card fiasco and an arrest warrant in January 2021 for burglary with battery along with criminal mischief. Trouble has followed him wherever he has gone. Sunday's incident appears to be his last strike.

Brown's talent is undeniable, but his issues have hindered his ability to continue to play in the league. That did not happen with Owens. The debate about who was the bigger diva could go on forever, given fans' personal take, but one thing is for sure, they both created as many headlines off the field as they did on it.

