“This would be a great opportunity for him” - Terrell Owens pitches Colin Kaepernick to join Fan Controlled Football League

Terrell Owens says Colin Kaepernick should join the new Fan Controlled Football League.

Owens told TMZ Sports that Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, should give joining the league some serious thought:

“I wouldn’t say that, but if he would give it considerable thought. Like I said, me playing in indoor leagues years back, I understood after I played in it for a little bit then getting back on a regular field, I saw that it sharpened my skill set. And they can only do the same for a quarterback. Because the windows are a bit smaller. We're playing in a condensed space so again, the decision-making will have to be quicker. So again, for somebody that's been out of the game for a while, honestly, like I said, you know, as a quarterback, you're not going to take a lot of hits. But when you think about decision-making, accuracy, those are two top things that a quarterback needs. And that's what you look at scouts and GMs or what have you. That's what they evaluate these quarterbacks coming into the league for.”

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports

tmz.me/tjntsIQ Terrell Owens Urging Colin Kaepernick To Play In Fan Controlled Football League Terrell Owens Urging Colin Kaepernick To Play In Fan Controlled Football Leaguetmz.me/tjntsIQ

The receiver concluded his point by saying that it would be an excellent opportunity for Kaepernick to play football and sharpen his skill-set:

“So, like I said, this would definitely be a platform; obviously, I feel like he could come in and really, you know, use this to really sharpen his skills, especially because there's a question about him not playing just as me. So again, to come in and really just give yourself a true evaluation. I think back, and so football or any league at that point would be a great, great opportunity for him. Because like I said, it'll only enhance his skill set to relax and help with his accuracy and everything like that, the windows are smaller, everything. You have to just be on point with your footwork, everything. So, this would be a great opportunity for him if he strongly considered it.”

The Fan Controlled Football League, or FCF, is pro football re-visualized for the contemporary digital landscape. The games are played in a single, high-tech studio arena and streamed live, where fans call the plays.

Owens will be a part of the new league after playing 15 seasons in the NFL. He played his first eight seasons in the league with the 49ers (1996 – 2003), two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2004 – 2005), three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2006 – 2008), and a season each with the Buffalo Bills (2009) and Cincinnati Bengals (2010).

The 48-year-old is third in NFL history in touchdown receptions with 153 and in receiving yards with 15,934 yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Will Colin Kaepernick join FCF?

Forner QB Colin Kaepernick and an NFL Workout

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in the 2016 season after playing all six of his seasons with San Francisco.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



@BigTenNetwork Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game. Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.📹 @BigTenNetwork https://t.co/y9pvu3iGZC

Kaepernick has held tryouts to get a second chance in the league.

Will Kaepernick take up on Owens’ advice and play in the FCF? We’ll have to wait and see.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Should Colin Kaepernick join the FCF? Yes No 0 votes so far