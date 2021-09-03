Terrell Owens joins OnlyFans to host fitness sessions and preview business endeavors 

Former NFL WR Terrell Owens is joining OnlyFans, and that's how you know it's truly 2021.

The former Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers WR is launching a channel with OnlyFans that will host fitness sessions, having TO recap his football career and give previews of his business endeavors.

Terrell Owens sat down with CNBC Thursday to discuss his recent deal with OnlyFans.

"I am trying to be a businessman. Those terms will be worked out with my legal and [OnlyFans'] legal...There will not be any sexual content that I'll be providing. It's not only just the risque and other things that are associated with OnlyFans. But it's another platform for engagement with my fans in addition to the other social media platforms."

Only Fans was created in 2016 and is based in London. The platform reportedly has over 130 million users and over 1.5 million content creators. Bloomberg reported that OnlyFans made over $400 million in revenue last year. In retrospect, YouTube's projected revenue after four years was $200 million.

In addition, OnlyFans has paid over $5 billion to creators, many whom are sexual content creators, which boosted the platform's popularity. A few weeks ago in August, OnlyFans announced it would ban explicit videos and content due to unfair treatment from banks. However, following a major uproar from the users, the ban was lifted.

Over 2,000 people have signed an open letter calling on Mastercard to suspend its forthcoming policies that will ‘defund and restrict’ adult creators. https://t.co/HYbEbFVTkA — Dazed (@Dazed) September 3, 2021

OnlyFans racking up an extensive userbase

Terrell Owens is not the first entertainment-oriented person to join the platform. UFC fighter Sean O'Malley also has an account to engage with fans and show tips and clips of his training. Music superstar Cardi B has a page with a $4.99 monthly subscription.

It's unclear how much Terrell Owens will charge for his channel, but he has stated that he will acquire fees from OnlyFans based on his name and likeness.

During the pandemic, many athletes, primarily UFC fighters, were unable to perform and weren't getting paid. Fighters like Sean O'Malley, Israel Adesanya, Paige VanZant and Felice Herrig took to OnlyFans in the interim.

Adesanya's channel is an outlet for him to interact with fans. The UFC superstar uploads exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the UFC and provides fight breakdowns. VanZant and Herrig's channels are a mix of beauty, fitness and martial arts.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha