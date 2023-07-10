Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens can't believe that John Lynch is already enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame while Darren Woodson isn't.

The three-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader shared with co-host Matthew Hatchette and guest Andre Reed in Fubo Sports' Getcha Popcorn Ready podcast:

"I'm thinking about a guy like Darren Woodson that's not in the Hall of Fame, but John Lynch is. How in the hell do you quantify that?"

Lynch and Woodson played the same position (safety) throughout their careers. Woodson played for 13 seasons, all with the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, Lynch played 15 seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.

Woodson has three Super Bowl titles, while Lynch has one. The former Arizona State standout has four First Team All-Pro selections. In comparison, the defensive back from Stanford has two. Conversely, Lynch has more Pro Bowl selections (nine) than Woodson (five).

John Lynch was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, 13 years after officially retiring. He is the San Francisco 49ers general manager as of the 2023 NFL season.

Meanwhile, Terrell Owens added:

"Granted, John Lynch did some great things here and there, but I'm not looking for John [on the field]. I wasn't. But when I played from my rookie year on, and I played against the Cowboys, I had to identify [where Woodson was]."

"Just because a guy starts on defense and he is the No. 1 guy back there in the secondary for that defense, for me overall in totality, that doesn't mean he's impacting what I'm going to be doing. Yeah, he has to be accounted for that day because you're game planning, but I wasn't scared of No. 47 [Lynch]."

Terrell Owens' argument might help Darren Woodson get inducted

There isn't much of a difference between the credentials of John Lynch and Darren Woodson. More importantly, there was a period when Woodson was one of the game's best. Therefore, he has done enough to immortalize his bronze bust in Canton, Ohio.

However, he would have to wait another year to possibly get a gold jacket. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes Ronde Barber, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, and DeMarcus Ware.

Getting a mention from Terrell Owens might get Woodson another consideration from the Selection Committee. But getting in will be an uphill battle because potential names in the 2024 ballot include Eric Berry, Dwight Freeney, and Rodney Harrison, among others.

Still, Darren Woodson can get enough votes to get the recognition he deserves. The selection rules state that the committee can induct four to eight individuals to the Pro Football Hall of Fame annually.

Meanwhile, Terrell Owens was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, his third year of eligibility. Andre Reed was inducted four years before Owens.

