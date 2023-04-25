NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers GM John Lynch comes clean on Trey Lance's future in San Francisco

As the 2023 NFL Draft looms, one of the biggest stories has been Trey Lance's future. Drafted third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, he was expected to become the future face of the franchise, but injuries and the unexpected rise of Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy have put those prospects in doubt.

Now, reports have emerged of the 49ers shopping Lance around the league as they prepare to make Purdy their QB1, assuming he recovers from the arm injury sustained during the NF Championship Game. During the pre-draft media day, general manager John Lynch confirmed the reports:

"Trey and I have talked. We're on the same page. Trey knows exactly where the situation is. His mindset is all about competing, and I think that's exactly where his mindset should be. We're excited about the position he's put himself in with the work he's done this offseason to, number one, get healthy.

"Number two is to improve some things that he really wanted to improve upon. We don't get to watch all of his workouts. I've got a good view. He's definitely excited, and I think he has reason to be. So yes, there has been good communication, and we're excited about Trey's ability to go compete for a job."

However, Lynch also said that the media had been embellishing the said reports of the trade requests:

"I think there's a lot of smoke really. It hasn't been extremely active and it's not like we've put it out there that, 'Hey, we're taking offers for Trey. Call 1-800,' you know? That's not been the process. People's job in this is to ask questions.

"Has that happened on a couple of occasions? Sure. But it hasn't been that substantive and, like I said, we're focused as is Trey on his ability to compete and play an integral role on this team. Last year, we needed five, and so we value every single one of those guys. We're excited about our group. We really are."

Who will be starting quarterback for 49ers? GM John Lynch gives update on Brock Purdy's injury

Lynch also gave an update on Purdy's injury, saying that it's going as well as the team expects it to:

"Just what we expected. He's attacking each day. I think he's focused on each day. I think with rehab, having gone through it myself. ... there's also a psychological and emotional and mental component, and part of that is just waking up and really being where you're at. And I think that's what Brock has done a really good job of."

During last month's league meetings, Lynch said that Purdy had "earned the right" to be the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023. Purdy, though, is unsure of that, as he told Yahoo Sports' Lori Epstein.

