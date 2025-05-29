"Terrible thing to admit": NFL fans react to Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer’s “tweaking” comment on Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer made some bold comments about quarterback Dak Prescott on Thursday. While speaking to reporters, Schottenheimer said that he planned on "tweaking" some of Prescott's attributes.

"I think Dak is in the developmental phase," Schottenheimer said. "And that sounds crazy for a guy who's played that much, but there are things we're tweaking with Dak."

Fans on social media felt that Schottenheimer was in the wrong to make statements about Prescott's development, since the QB will enter his 10th year in the NFL next season.

"This is just a terrible thing to admit lmao," one tweeted.

"You just can not say this, Unc," another added.

"Dude is gonna get fired so fast," a third commented.

Some also touched upon Prescott's lucrative contract extension that he signed with the Cowboys last year.

"Highest paid quarterback in the league is developing lol," a user tweeted.

"This isn’t something you say about a player that is the highest paid QB in the NFL," one added.

"You mean your soon to be 32 year old QB making 60M per year? Of course. I’d expect nothing less from this organization," another wrote.

Prescott signed a blockbuster four-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys before the start of the 2024 season. He is the highest-paid player in the NFL based on average annual value.

Dak Prescott's 2024 season with Cowboys was cut short due to injury

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Getty

Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 season. It was later reported that the QB needed to undergo surgery, which cut his season short.

In the eight games that he played last season, Prescott completed 185 of 286 passes for 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for one TD and led the Cowboys to a 3-5 record.

The Cowboys eventually finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record, failing to make the playoffs.

However, Dallas will be hoping to have a fully fit Prescott for the start of the 2025 season.

