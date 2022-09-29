What happened to Terry Bradshaw? NFL fans worry as Steelers legend smiles through pain on-air 

Terry Bradshaw is one of the most legendary quarterbacks to ever play the game. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star won four Super Bowls and went to multiple Pro Bowls during his time in the league.

He has been an analyst at FOX Sports for around three decades, and in a recent appearance on Sunday, Bradshaw didn't look healthy. This led NFL fans to worry about his health.

Terry Bradshaw is currently 74 years old and has battled with depression for a long time. He has been on medication since the turn of the century. During his latest appearance on-air, Bradshaw was seen having some trouble, and it didn't look good.

Many of Bradshaw's admirers have voiced their worries about his health and have suggested that he retire from the broadcasting industry.

Ali K @AliKazmi3k I never posted here. I saw Terry Bradshaw. Not looking well. You will not be with us in the next few years. 2024.

You will be remembered.



CD TundraVision @TundraVision I can love Terry Bradshaw, but I can love Terry Bradshaw and still say it is time for him to turn game highlight narration over to someone else.

It's painful and kinda breaks my heart. Reminds me of Pat Summerall at the end.





Bryan @BrownsFan4Life Terry Bradshaw is having major problems in the post game show on @NFLonFOX It may be time for him to retire from broadcasting. Had to turn it off he was messing up so much.

Terry Bradshaw has also listed his 744-acre Oklahoma ranch for $22.5 million amid rise in health concerns. This made fans even more worried, as they think Bradshaw knows his condition isn't good. On the decision to sell his Oklahoma ranch, Bradshaw, as per NY Post, said this:

“[My wife] Tammy and I are both sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home, which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years. However, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family, and other interests.”

Front Office Sports @FOS



8,600 sq. ft, 744 acres

8 BR, 7 BA

4 equestrian barns, lab

State-of-the-art breeding facility

1000-sq-ft patio



Terry Bradshaw health update

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 2

Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with clinical depression in 1999 and has been taking medication since then, to maintain healthy levels of serotonin.

As of now, there is no new information regarding any other health issues that Bradshaw might have. following his appearance on FOX Sports that caught the eye of many fans, and made them worried about his health.

As he gets older, he might be struggling with some other health difficulties as well, which the general public is not aware of. It might also be that effects of old age are beginning to show a bit more clearly.

His fans all over the world will hope that the renowned quarterback for the Steelers, who won four Super Bowls, will remain healthy and active for years to come.

