  • Terry McLaurin Trade Rumors: NFL insider drops hint on All-Pro WR to Steelers amid Commanders contract drama

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified Aug 16, 2025 15:15 GMT
Commanders Training Camp - Source: Getty
Terry McLaurin at the Commanders Training Camp [Image source: Getty]

Terry McLaurin's chances of joining the star-studded Pittsburgh Steelers lineup this year received an update from an NFL insider. Mark Kaboly said that the fans should not expect Mike Tomlin's team to sign the Washington Commanders' wide receiver.

McLaurin is in the final year of his three-year, $69.6 million contract. The All-Pro wide receiver is seeking a deal that will get him around $28 million per year. Now that both parties have reached an impasse, the Steelers have emerged as a leading candidate to become McLaurin’s new home

Kaboly did an interview with 93.7 The Fan, where he straight-up shared his thoughts on the move.

"Yeah, don't be expecting [Terry] McLaurin or anything like that," Kaboly said. "They'll look at the waiver wire; they'll try to make a move to bring somebody else in here."
Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury makes his feelings known about Terry McLaurin's contract dispute

While Terry McLaurin is seeking a long-term big-money contract, he has decided to sit out and not participate in the Commanders' practice. The All-Pro wide receiver is one of the key components of the team's offense, and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury knows it.

While speaking to the media on Friday, the Commanders' OC expressed his disappointment in McLaurin's lack of participation in practice.

"I’m huge on walk-throughs and practice, things like that," Kingsbury said. "Because until you get on the grass and actually do it, and feel the timing, feel the depths of routes and things of that nature, I don’t know exactly how much you can get out of that.
"So I think we’re kind of at that point where we need to start getting those guys when they’re available out there and gelling and seeing what we are as an offense."

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the current Commanders' wide receiver.

